Karen Dieterle…May 9, 1951 – September 30, 2020
A private family memorial service for lifelong Wiley resident, Karen Dieterle will be held at a later date.
Per Karen’s request cremation has taken place.
Karen was born on May 9, 1951 at Lamar, Colorado to D.C. and Elsie Arlene (Oswald) Moulder and passed away on September 30, 2020 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 69.
She is preceded in death by her father, D.C. Moulder and her brother, Gary Moulder.
Karen is survived by her husband, Albert Dieterle of the family home in Wiley; two sons, Gregory Dieterle and Josh Dieterle, granddaughter, Jessica Dieterle all of Wiley; mother, Elsie Moulder of Wiley and her siblings, Cheri (Chuck) Miller of Wiley, CO, Kay Powell of McPherson, KS, Darla (Forrest) Collins of Springfield, TN, David Moulder of Wiley, CO, Mary Herrera of Wiley, CO, Donna Prough of Wiley, CO and Paula (Don) Bickford of McPherson, KS. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
