Holly Commercial Club Starts Holiday Planning
Russ Baldwin | Oct 21, 2020 | Comments 0
The Holly Commercial club met Wednesday, October 7, 2020. The Holly Town Council approved setting a visitor’s kiosk at Gateway Park and construction will begin once Rod Swisher and Jess get the necessary supplies. The Commercial Club is moving forward with holiday events, pending what pandemic sanctions and safeguards will be in effect. Work is underway on the annual Christmas card and suggestions are open for a verse/message for the inside of the card. Club members favored holding the Old-Fashioned Christmas on Thursday, December 3rd. This date is still tentative pending COVID.
Participating stores will host their open house from 5pm to 7pm and a parade of lights is set for downtown at 6pm. The Shanner School parking lot will be the assembly point. Contact Tammy Swisher for additional information at 719-940-1480. Club President, Mandy Joiner announced she will not be able to serve as club president for 2021 as she intends to further her college education. The next Holly Commercial Club meeting will be on Wednesday, November 4th.
Information provided by Viola Melcher, Secretary
