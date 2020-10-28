COVID-19 Climbing in Prowers County; Level 2 Restrictions to be Enacted
Russ Baldwin | Oct 28, 2020 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department has reported the county, as of Tuesday afternoon, October 27th, 2020, has 179 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with twelve persons hospitalized and three deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of the total cases are those in the 40-49 age group followed by eighty years or older.
Positivity rate is 11.63% (goal is <5%) as of 4pm, Monday, 10/26/2020. More than 400 tests have been done in the past week.
- Due to our numbers the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is moving us to Level 2, effective Friday 10/30/2020. Since our numbers actually push us to be recommended to move to Stay at Home status, we were given grace to get things turned around in the next couple of weeks. This reduces capacity to 50 people or 50% for most categories. Indoor events are limited to 100 people and outdoor events are capped at 175. See the levels, what it takes to meet them, and the dial system at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial
We are asking for voluntary restriction of activities, and continued vigilance from the public. If we move back another level we will have to go to remote/hybrid learning again and our economy will further suffer from the increased restrictions.
- If you were at Grace Fellowship Church held at the Brew Unto Others coffee shop on Sunday 10/25/2020 you were exposed to COVID-19 and need to quarantine. Please call us for more information and testing.
- Our Facebook page is down due to the actions of some people attacking others. It is an information source that will resume in the next few weeks if people can be more civil. We have been asked if we can turn off comments and we are unable to do so on a page. Comments can only be turned off in a group. We are evaluating the rules that will be posted moving forward.
- There is an outbreak at Lamar Estates nursing home in Lamar. This has been devastating and the numbers of residents and staff positives continues to evolve. There are currently 29 positive residents and 31 positive staff cases associated with this outbreak. With the investigation ongoing the numbers will likely change over time. There have now been 3 deaths associated with this outbreak. The CDC and CDPHE determine whether the person died of, or with, COVID-19. We are required to report deaths in COVID-19 positive patients. PCPHE does not determine the end decision on cause of death.
- There are quarantines and positive results at multiple schools in the county. We follow the school outbreak guidance that can be found at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/casesand-outbreaks-child-care-schools\
- Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be giving flu shots via drive-thru clinics this year. The final drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday November 14 from 10am to 3pm at the Prowers County Fairgrounds. You do not have to have insurance, though bring your card if you do!
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. We are still working to find an alternate lab who can guarantee quicker turnaround time on our free tests.
- There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home.
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
- If you have been told to isolate or quarantine, please take this seriously. It means stay home! The laws and guidance are here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/are-yousick/isolation-and-quarantine.
