City Sales Tax Revenue Maintains Monthly Gain

Oct 13, 2020

Main Street Lamar, Co

 

 

August Sales and Use Tax for the City of Lamar continued its year-long trend of increases for revenues collected in September. City Sales Tax collections were up 3.18% for a monthly total of $304,099 compared to 2019 at $294,738. Use Tax collections were up 43.09% for a monthly total of $28,976. Total Sales and Use Tax collections for August were up 6.04% for $334,582 compared to 2019 at $315,533.

Year to Date collections were up 7.85 on City Sales Tax for a gain of $204,982. Total revenues for the year to date are $2,816,518 compared to 2019 at $2,611,535. Use Tax collections are up 14.81 for a total of $249,983 and Total Sales and Use Tax collected is up 7.43% over last year. 2019 collections were at $2,847,157 compared to this year at $3,085,758 for a gain of $211,601 over last year.

Two of the 12 retail sales tax categories showed declines for the month, compared to last August’s revenues. Both Hotels/Motels and Restaurants noted a decrease. Most of the other categories posted tax revenues gains over last year at this time.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 15,912 117,779

122,195

Building Materials

 153,320 105,241 116,090
Apparel & Department Stores 857,133 964,686

965,332

C Stores and Gas Stations

 158,329 144,547 151,034
All Business/Electricity 228,070 157,761

168,563

Furniture/Appliances/Electronics

 16,331 15,047 16,271
Grocery Stores 197,377 195,359

230,090

Hotels/Motels

 113,625 114,764 107,320
Liquor Sales 82,327 76,485

83,412

Manufacturing

 7,209 11,273 14,116
Other Retail-All Other 548,790 550,098

588,940

Restaurants

 272,619 292,078

287,331

