City Sales Tax Revenue Maintains Monthly Gain
Russ Baldwin | Oct 13, 2020 | Comments 0
August Sales and Use Tax for the City of Lamar continued its year-long trend of increases for revenues collected in September. City Sales Tax collections were up 3.18% for a monthly total of $304,099 compared to 2019 at $294,738. Use Tax collections were up 43.09% for a monthly total of $28,976. Total Sales and Use Tax collections for August were up 6.04% for $334,582 compared to 2019 at $315,533.
Year to Date collections were up 7.85 on City Sales Tax for a gain of $204,982. Total revenues for the year to date are $2,816,518 compared to 2019 at $2,611,535. Use Tax collections are up 14.81 for a total of $249,983 and Total Sales and Use Tax collected is up 7.43% over last year. 2019 collections were at $2,847,157 compared to this year at $3,085,758 for a gain of $211,601 over last year.
Two of the 12 retail sales tax categories showed declines for the month, compared to last August’s revenues. Both Hotels/Motels and Restaurants noted a decrease. Most of the other categories posted tax revenues gains over last year at this time.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|15,912
|117,779
|
122,195
|
Building Materials
|153,320
|105,241
|116,090
|Apparel & Department Stores
|857,133
|964,686
|
965,332
|
C Stores and Gas Stations
|158,329
|144,547
|151,034
|All Business/Electricity
|228,070
|157,761
|
168,563
|
Furniture/Appliances/Electronics
|16,331
|15,047
|16,271
|Grocery Stores
|197,377
|195,359
|
230,090
|
Hotels/Motels
|113,625
|114,764
|107,320
|Liquor Sales
|82,327
|76,485
|
83,412
|
Manufacturing
|7,209
|11,273
|14,116
|Other Retail-All Other
|548,790
|550,098
|
588,940
|
Restaurants
|272,619
|292,078
|
287,331
