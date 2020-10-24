CATTLE ON FEED
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,110,000 head as of October 1, 2020. The latest inventory was 7 percent above last month and 12 percent above the October 1, 2019 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 170,000 head of fed cattle during September 2020. This was 10 percent above last month’s marketings, but 3 percent below the marketings one year earlier. An estimated 245,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during September 2020, 36 percent above the previous month’s placements and 2 percent above September 2019 placements. Of the number placed in September, 12 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 12 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 27 percent weighed from 800-899 pounds, and 27 percent weighed 900 pounds and greater. Other disappearance for September, at 5,000 head, was the same as last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on October 1, 2020. The inventory was 4 percent above October 1, 2019. This is the highest October 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. The inventory included 7.31 million steers and steer calves, up 6 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 62 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.41 million head, down slightly from 2019. Placements in feedlots during September totaled 2.23 million head, 6 percent above 2019. Net placements were 2.17 million head. During September, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 445,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 360,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 500,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 517,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 300,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 105,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during September totaled 1.85 million head, 6 percent above 2019. Other disappearance totaled 58,000 head during September, 2 percent below 2019.
