Birth Announcements: Lopez-/-Maldonado-/-Hardy-/-May
Russ Baldwin | Oct 01, 2020 | Comments 0
Destiney Ramos and Heraclioluis Lopez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Yamila Kehlani Lopez at 10:49pm at Prowers Medical Center on September 24, 2020 with Dr. Stearns attending. Yamila weighed eight pounds and 12 ounces. Brothers/Sisters: Isabel, Ignacio and Izaiah Lopez. Grandparents: Andres Ramos, Maria Ramos, Renee Lopez.
Junior Maldonado and Alyssa Dulac of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Greyson Reid Maldonado at 6:53am at Prowers Medical Center on September 27, 2020 with Dr. Stearns attending. Greyson weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Aiden and Malean Maldonado. Grandparents: Diane Vigil and Felipa and Ernesto Maldonado.
Cade and Tanner Hardy of Wiley, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Taylor Shea Hardy at 7:51am at Prowers Medical Center on September 29, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Taylor weighed eight pounds and one ounce and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Kennedy and Lillian. Grandparents: Bob and Angela Campbell and Steve and Rose Greene.
Riley L May and Rene D. May or Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Max James May at 4:48am at Prowers Medical Center on September 30, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Max weighed seven pounds and 10 ounces and was 20 ½ inches length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Ace Raymond May (big brother!) Grandparents: Dallas and Brenda May of Lamar, CO and Kent and Diana Boaldin of Elkhart, KS.
