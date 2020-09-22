VA Eastern Colorado Free Flu Shot Schedule
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is hosting free drive-thru clinics for Veterans across all sites of care.
This year during the pandemic, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot. If a veteran is unable to attend a drive-thru clinic, they should speak with their patient aligned care team.
Here are the dates and locations for this immediate area:
Lamar VA Clinic: 1401 South Main Street
•Tuesday, October 6 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
•Tuesday, October 13 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
La Junta VA Clinic: 1100 Carson Avenue
•October 14 from 8 a.m. until noon
