“Something Old, Something New Forever Red-White and Blue”
Russ Baldwin | Sep 22, 2020 | Comments 0
The annual Holly Gateway Fair is open this week with some traditional highlights which include the newer attraction of the Cornhole tournament with registration, Thursday, September 24th, 6pm at the Arena. The event begins at 6:30pm as well as the Swine Show.
Friday events include the opening of the gym at 7:30 for baked goods and flower exhibits and judging begins at 10am in all divisions of the Open exhibits. The Beef show is set for 11am and at 4pm, entries are taken for the Cattle Sorting teams.
Judging for parade entries starts at 9am on Saturday with the parade at 10am, the Tractor Pull is at 1pm as well as Ranch Saddle Bronc Riding, from 2:30 to 4pm, all Open Exhibits are released. The BBQ starts at 4pm at the sale barn at the fairgrounds and at 5pm, the Small Fry show is open to any animal. The Market Animal Sale starts at 6:30pm and a reminder, you must be present to win for the Beef Give-away, also at 6:30.
