PCPHE Weekly COVID Update: September 2, 2020
Total cumulative COVID-19 cases are up to 87 for Prowers County with seven hospitalizations and zero deaths.
The age breakdown of cumulative cases shows twelve cases for ten and under age group, eleven each for 10-19 and 20-29, nine each for 30-39, 50-59 and 60-69 with fourteen for 40-49, seven for 70-79 and five for 80-plus.
OUTBREAKS: Total Current Outbreaks: 2
Prowers County Fair, 5 cases linked. Testing offered to possibly exposed community members
Eagles, 5 cases, closed for cleaning, members and employees linked (4 Prowers, 1 Bent)
Resolved: 1. McDonalds Lamar, 11 cases associated, no customers linked. Sonic, 4 cases, no customers linked.
As of Monday, August 31st the county’s Two Week Cumulative Incidence Rate was Very High as Prowers has had 123.74 cases per 100,000 people, or 15 total new cases, in the past two weeks.
The Two Week Average Positivity report is now at Medium as Prowers County has an average positivity rate over the past two weeks of 5.31%.
NEWS
- We are in Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors. We do not currently qualify for Protect Our Neighbors. More information about this, school outbreak and case management can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/. A new “dial” system will come out next week. This will change allowances for gatherings depending on cases and test positivity.
- As we head into the Labor Day weekend please limit gatherings, social distance and wear your face coverings. Outside activities are safer than indoor!
- Vaccine may become available by the end of the year. It will likely be limited to those who are most vulnerable initially.
- Indoor Long-term Care visitation guidance is expected to be released today.
- There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home.
- If you are tested STAY HOME! Isolation and quarantine guidance can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/about-covid-19/isolation-and-quarantine
- Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others.
- If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call your healthcare provider. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. Call 911
