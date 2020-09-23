Municipal Authorities Applying for More Relaxed Covid Restrictions
COVID WEEKLY UPDATE
Prowers County Public Health and Environment
September 23, 2020
The cumulative total for Prowers County is now at 94 cases with seven hospitalizations and zero deaths. Kiowa County has just posted its first covid case, a sixty-plus year-old female who is under observation at home and is doing well.
The Covid cases for Prowers County by age group are as follows: twelve cases each for under ten years and from 10 to 19; eleven cases each for age groups from 20-29 and 60-69; ten cases each for age groups 30-39 and 50-59; fifteen cases for 40-49, eight cases for 70-79 and five cases for eighty or older.
NEWS
• We are in Safer at Home Level 2. We are sending in our letter and notification to CDPHE this week to progress to Level 1. We will make an announcement once the move has been approved. The next steps if our numbers continue to improve is to discuss applying for Protect Our Neighbors. More criteria need to be met to achieve this as well as multiple elected officials need to approve. See the levels, what it takes to meet them, and the new dial system at covid19.colorado.gov *See levels explanation below*
• Schools: Outbreak guidance is under review at the state level and revisions are expected mid-October. Football seasons will be starting soon due to variance approval. Stay tuned to your school district for more information.
• Vaccine may become available by the end of the year in very limited quantities. It will likely be limited to those who are most vulnerable and healthcare workforce initially. Vaccine for the general public may not be available until spring.
• Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be giving flu shots via drive-thru clinics this year.
Stay tuned for the announcement of dates.
• If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, you can now call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
• There continues to be a Mask Mandate for those over the age of 10 in all indoor spaces other than home.
• Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask/face covering to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others. Minimize gatherings.
Call PCPHE with any questions at 336-8721.
*Each level allows for different amounts of economic and social activity, depending on how the disease is spreading in specific communities. Safer-at-Home allows more economic activity, while Protect Our Neighbors extends the size of gatherings in specific communities that qualify for that level.
Protect Our Neighbors means that communities that meet certain criteria have less stringent restrictions than under Stay-At-Home and Safer-At-Home. Communities may permit activities at 50% of pre-pandemic capacity, with at least 6 feet between non-household members, and no more than 500 people in one setting at a time. Communities that can demonstrate strong public health and health care systems — paired with low virus levels — should take on more control over their own reopening plans.* Strong local public health and health care systems are the key to reopening the economy. Different communities will be at different phases, based on local conditions and capabilities.*
