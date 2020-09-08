Max LaRoy Owens…August 1, 1938 – September 1, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Sep 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Max LaRoy Owens went to be with the Lord on September 1, 2020 at Hays Medical Center. Max was born August 1, 1938 in Valentine, Nebraska. Max lived most of his life in Eads, Colorado. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and most of all, spending time with his children and great grandchildren. Max was an active member of his community, serving in the Lions Club, Salvation Army, Christian Church, Chamber of Commerce, and Southeast Colorado Game and Fish Club to name a few. Max was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Agnes Owens, brothers Bill Owens and Bob Owens and sister Dorothy (Owens) Hart as well as grandson James Bradley Owens. Max is survived by wife, Donna Owens, children, Brad and Deborah Owens of McClave CO, John and Sebrina Reed of Wiley CO, and Max Jr. and Charlotte Owens of Monument, CO., 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and siblings, Dr. Richard T. Owens and wife Verlee of Souix City, IA., Harriett Brown of Eads, CO., and Tom and Doris Owens of Sparks, NE.
Funeral services were held on September 6, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Eads, CO at 2PM. Final committal services with full military honors followed at the Eads Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church in Eads, CO.
