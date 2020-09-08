Leonora “Eleanor” Bañuelos-Leal…September 8, 1931 – September 6, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Sep 08, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial Mass for longtime Lamar resident, Eleanor Leal, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday September 11, 2020 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Steve Murry as celebrant. A private family in-urnment will take place at a later date.
A rosary/scripture service for Eleanor will be held at 9:30 AM on Friday September 11, 2020 also at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Per the family’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Eleanor Leal was born on September 8, 1931 in Lamar, CO to Demecio Bañuelos and Feliciana Hernandez-Bañuelos and departed this life on Sunday September 6, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Ordway at the age of 88.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; by her first husband – Alvaro Levario; by her second husband – Henry F. Leal; by four siblings – Rafaela Juarez; Angela Lucero; Cruz Bañuelos; and Teresa Corral; as well as by a niece – Rita Lucero and a nephew – James Lucero.
Eleanor is survived by two daughters – Cecelia Gray of Houston, TX and Gloria (Peter) Kors of Ordway; by one granddaughter – Elise Gray of Houston, TX; by a special niece – Virginia Velasquez of Thornton, CO and by her great nieces – Angela (Julian) Chairez of Wiley and Barbara (Travis) Taylor of Council Bluff, Iowa; as well as by other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to The Guadalupe Society either directly through the church or through the funeral home office.
Services for Eleanor Leal are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
