Laura Lee “Odie Dodie” Gittings…June 24, 1951 – September 17, 2020
A graveside celebration of life funeral service for Lamar resident, Laura Lee Gittings, affectionately known to many as “Odie Dodie” will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday September 23, 2020 at the Little Cedars Cemetery on the Emick Ranch. The family will be meeting at Peacock Funeral Home at 10:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Following interment there will be no reception due to Covid.
Per Laura’s request there will be no public visitation.
Laura was born on June 24, 1951 in Lamar to Clarence Robert Gittings and Lorraine Mathilda Emick-Gittings and departed this life on Thursday September 17, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO at the age of 69.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents and by one brother – Pat Gittings.
Laura is survived by one son – Kaj (Samaneh) Gittings; siblings – Dan (Pat) Gittings of Sun City West, AZ and Mike (Lori) Gittings of South Ogden, UT; nephews – Chris (Megan) Gittings and their children – Conner and Sammie; and Zachary (Crystal) Gittings; her nieces – Kaily (Kevin) Donovan and their children – Braxton and Ryker and Vanessa (Daniel) Romero and their children – Mason, Kinsley and Olivia; as well as by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services for Laura Lee Gittings are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
