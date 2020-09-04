Last Blast for Summer Traffic
Russ Baldwin | Sep 04, 2020 | Comments 0
DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to anticipate heavy traffic in many areas of the state as the people head out to enjoy the final days of the summer travel season over Labor Day weekend. Whatever your final destination, please remember to wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands, and stay in small groups. We need everyone to do all of the above, so we can keep COVID-19 at bay.
CDOT will suspend lane closures on all its construction projects statewide on Friday at noon to reduce potential traffic delays. The only exception is for emergency work. Projects can resume normal operations on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on Interstate 25 along the Front Range and on I-70 west of Denver this weekend. I-70’s traffic is expected to be heaviest from mid-morning until late afternoon on Friday, and from 7 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Saturday. Eastbound I-70 traffic will be at its peak on Labor Day from mid-morning to late afternoon, especially from Summit County to the Denver area. Please be aware that traffic on the I-70 Mountain Corridor has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and is exceeding last year’s traffic volumes during some high travel periods.
The 2019 Labor Day weekend traffic numbers at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels:
|Westbound
|Eastbound
|Total
|Friday, Aug. 30
|35,024
|18,201
|53,225
|Saturday, Aug. 31
|30,006
|17,843
|47,849
|Sunday, Sept. 1
|20,917
|27,149
|48,066
|Monday, Sept. 2
|16,080
|33,642
|49,722
|Total
|102,027
|96,835
|198,862
Motorists in the western part of Colorado should be prepared for possible closures of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. The burn areas from the Grizzly Creek Fire have increased the potential for debris flow, mudslides and rockfall, resulting in possible safety closures between Glenwood Springs (Exit 116) and Dotsero (Exit 133). Travelers should pay close attention to weather forecasts and have an alternate route identified in the event of a closure. When driving in the canyon, motorists should prepare for additional travel time due to reduced speeds and be aware that stopping in the canyon is prohibited. Rest areas and the bike path remain closed for public safety.
In Southwest Colorado, bikers are making their way to the annual Four Corners Motorcycle Rally for the holiday weekend. CDOT is urging caution and safety from all drivers. Motorcyclists should be diligent following the laws of the road, including obeying speed limits and wearing protective gear. All other vehicle drivers are advised to keep an eye out for motorcycles, especially in blind spots.
The seasonal roadways – Colorado Highway 82 over Independence Pass between Twin Lakes and Aspen and Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park – remain open through the fall until adverse weather requires a full closure for the winter.
Drivers can get the latest information on the status of the state’s roadways by checking www.cotrip.org or by calling 511. Specific information regarding Interstate 70 is available at: www.GoI70.com.
