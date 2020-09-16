Holly Makes Progress on Transfer Station
Russ Baldwin | Sep 16, 2020 | Comments 0
Holly Town Administrator, Michael Tanner, appeared via phone before the Prowers County Planning Commission to request a special use permit for a proposed roll off transfer station waste disposal system.
There was no opposition to the request during the commission’s public hearing held on Wednesday, September 16th. Tanner explained the Holly Trustees, during their September 2nd meeting, decided to proceed with the roll off proposal and voted to keep the landfill open until November 30th by which time the town hoped to have a clearer idea of the project’s requirements from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
The transfer station will use two roll off dumpsters eight feet wide by six feet tall by twenty feet in length to accommodate the refuse. The station land will be on basically the same property as the current landfill which is south of town and owned by Holly. It is listed in an A-1 Irrigated Land Zoning District. The Holly Trustees will meet next in regular session on Wednesday, October 7th and the Planning Commission’s next scheduled meeting is Wednesday, October 21st at 8am.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Holly • Environment • Featured • Public Safety • Utilities
About the Author: