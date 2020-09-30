30 Days Left to be Counted in the 2020 Census
Russ Baldwin | Sep 02, 2020 | Comments 0
Colorado’s 2020 Census Total Response Rate Exceeds 84%
Denver, CO – Now is the time to be counted in the 2020 Census. Data collection is scheduled to end on September 30 and the Census Bureau is encouraging all Coloradans to respond today.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” said Laurie Cipriano with the U.S. Census Bureau. “This is the first year the census has been conducted primarily online, which has helped with responses during the pandemic.”
Census takers in Colorado are currently following up with households that have not yet responded – and it’s making a difference. Colorado’s current total response rate is 84.8%, while the national total response rate is 83.2%.
Census Taker Visits
If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. Coloradans are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.
How to Identify Census Takers
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge.
Health and Safety
- The Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are working together to protect the health and safety of the public and our employees.
- Census takers are trained to follow CDC recommendations.
- Online at 2020census.gov
- By phone at 844-330-2020 in English and 12 Non-English languages
- By mail using the paper questionnaire mailed to non-responding addresses
- 2020 Census TOTAL Response Rates
- 2020 Census Self-Response Rate Map
- For a revised Census timeline, visit the 2020 Census operational adjustments page.
- The Census Bureau has a statutory deadline to deliver apportionment data by December 31, 2020.
- The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years.
- The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the United States on April 1, 2020 (Census Day).
- Census statistics inform how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.
- Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives.
- For more information, call 844-330-2020 or visit 2020census.gov.
- Translated web page assistance available in 59 non-English languages
- Press kit with B-roll and photos
###
