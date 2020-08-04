Virginia E. Brase…December 21, 1921 – August 4, 2020
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Virginia E. Brase will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Reverend Calob Rundell.
Visitation for Virginia will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Virginia was born on December 21, 1921 at Ordway, Colorado to Carl Ernest and Gladys Edith (Murphy) Pierson and passed away on ugust 4, 2020 at the Bent County Nursing Home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 98.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis W. Brase, her parents, daughter Judy Connally, grandson Tucker Connally, great-grandson, Eckert Grey Karr and her siblings, Verna Robinson, John, Paul and Mike Pierson.
Virginia is survived by her children, Geraldine (Bruce) Rader of La Junta, CO, Janice (Gordon) Guihen, Dave Brase, Barb (Eddie) Hall and Cindy (Chris) Rundell all of Lamar; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Pierson of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Valley Hospice and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
