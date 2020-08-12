Ruth A. Wardlow…March 9, 1923 – August 8, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 12, 2020 | Comments 0
Services will be held at a later date for longtime Holly, CO resident, Ruth A. Wardlow. Per Ruth’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Ruth was born on March 9, 1923 in Holly, CO to Larance Hughes and Nellie Irene Stafford-Hughes and departed this life on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Holly Nursing Care Center at the age of 97.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband – Richard Gideon; second husband – Leroy Robson; third husband – Walter “Duke” Wardlow; by one daughter – Twyla Mapes; by her sisters – Ruby Huthinson; Alice Peters; Iva Wolgram; Elsie Burch; and Carol Harms; and by one brother – Robert “Bob” Hughes.
Ruth is survived by one daughter – Mavis (Vance) Brian of Holly, CO; son-in-law – Bob Mapes of Holly; by eight grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren; and by two step-children – B.J. (Rose) Hughes of Canon City, CO; and John Hughes of Colorado Springs; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Holly Fire and Ambulance either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services for Ruth A. Wardlow are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: