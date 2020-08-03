Overview of Back to School for RE-2 School District
Russ Baldwin | Aug 03, 2020 | Comments 0
July 27, 2020
Dear Parents/Guardians:
Our current plans for each school will be posted on the individual school websites by Friday, July 31, 2020. The plans are all designed around state and local health guidelines. All students in the fifth through twelfth grade will be required to wear masks, per the governor’s order. The following is a brief summary of each school:…
Alta Vista, Washington, and Parkview will have students attend in person learning every day. The students will stay with their classroom teacher and student cohort the entire day. The specials classes will be streamed into the classrooms. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classroom as well.
LMS and LHS will provide a hybrid plan for learning. Students will attend two days a week in person and will participate virtually the other two days. Each student will have a seven period schedule and will rotate between teachers.
Students with the last name starting between A and K will attend in person Mondays and Wednesdays. The students with their last name starting between L and Z will attend Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The alternative school will have cohorts of students that will attend in person learning every day.
Due to the current restrictions there will be busing for out of town and Normandy Garden students only. There will not be transfers from school to school or the Hope Center.
The school district will be respectful of a parent’s educational choices for his/her son/daughter. The district will have the option for full online learning for students who do not want to participate in the face to face/in person learning option. Please contact your child’s building administrator with further questions.
Complete information is listed on each of the school’s websites. For more information, visit the following links:
Melvin Hendrickson Development Centerhttps://sites.google.com/lamarschools.org/mhdc?authuser=0
Alta Vista Charter School
https://sites.google.com/lamarschools.org/avcs?authuser=0
Washington Elementary School
https://sites.google.com/lamarschool…/washington-elementary…
Parkview Elementary School
https://sites.google.com/lamarschools.org/parkview…
Lamar Middle School
https://sites.google.com/lamarschools.…/lamar-middle-school…
Lincoln Education Alternative Plan
https://sites.google.com/lamarschools.org/leap/home…
Lamar High School
https://sites.google.com/lamarschools.org/lamar-high-school…
Lamar School District
Filed Under: Education • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: