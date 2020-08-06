Leona McCarty…May 6, 1954 – August 4, 2020
A graveside celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Leona McCarty will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Pastor Mark Viar officiating.
Visitation for Leona will be on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 8:00AM until 10:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Leona was born on May 6, 1954 at Walsh, Colorado to Dale and Roberta Pearl (Campbell) Caddick and passed away on August 4, 2020 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 66.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Janel Caddick, her parents and her brother, Robert Caddick.
Leona is survived by her husband, Oran McCarty of the family home in Lamar, Misty (Joe) Zavala of Lamar, Brandon (Jineen) Gehrer of Calhan, CO, Casey (Lorena) Gehrer of Wiley, CO, Eli (Andrea) McCarty of Wiley, CO, Audra (Harvey) Shim of Abilene, TX, Cathleen Gehrer, Josh Caddick and Jonathan Caddick all of Lamar, CO as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Dale Caddick of ID, Ronnie (Lisa) Caddick of Stillwell, OK, Don Caddick of Lamar and Ralph Caddick of La Junta, CO and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Leona McCarty Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
