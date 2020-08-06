Lamar Swimming Pool Stays Open!
Russ Baldwin | Aug 06, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – Due to overwhelming support from the community and in accordance with the Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines, the City of Lamar is excited to announce that the Municipal Swimming Pool will stay open through Labor Day. The Municipal Swimming Pool will open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only beginning August 14, 2020.
Hours of operation are from 6pm-8pm on Fridays, and Saturday-Sunday from 12pm-2pm, 2:15pm-4:15pm and 4:30pm-6:30pm. The complete schedule is as follows:
Aug. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30
Sept. 4, 5, 6.
Capacity restrictions still apply and the entrance fee of $2.00/person remains the same. The City of Lamar encourages individuals to practice social distancing and other suggested health guidelines to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 further spreading in our community.
Please call the Lamar Swimming Pool at 719-336-7665 for any questions. To stay up to date with local information please refer to the City of Lamar website, www.ci.lamar.co.us or follow us on facebook – @cityoflamar
Any questions or concerns related to COVID-19, State orders, etc. can be directed to the State through the Colorado COVID-19 website: www.covid19.colorado.gov.
