July 2020 Brought Some Nice and Welcome Rains
Russ Baldwin | Aug 03, 2020 | Comments 0
While the first six months of 2020 have been lean as far as rainfall is concerned, July his tried to make up for the lack of moisture with a series of showers through the month that swept across southeastern Colorado.
Here are the precipitation results, in inches, for regional counties for the full years between 2016 and 2019, and the first half of the year for 2020, as well as July and the total precipitation report, year-to-date.
|
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020-6 Mos
|July
|
YTD 2020
|
Campo 7.8 Miles ESE
|20.57
|23.46
|20.05
|12.19
|2.71
|3.47
|6.18
|Springfield 0.5 NW
|14.43
|20.52
|15.31
|12.47
|2.00
|1.97
|
3.97
|
Walsh 5.4 SSW
|14.39
|19.89
|15.26
|12.17
|1.62
|4.41
|6.03
|Las Animas 8.1 NE
|16.01
|18.72
|12.65
|8.89
|3.27
|2.53
|
5.80
|
Eads 0.45E
|15.97
|21.27
|12.42
|16.51
|3.49
|0.69
|4.18
|Trinidad 1.9 NE
|12.89
|25.06
|12.87
|16.73
|5.08
|2.39
|
7.47
|
La Junta 1.05 N
|11.63
|23.38
|9.93
|8.83
|2.83
|3.95
|6.78
|Holly 0.1 ENE
|14.03
|26.00
|19.26
|16.49
|3.71
|3.26
|
6.97
|
Lamar 2.9 S
|16.89
|23.09
|16.07
|12.41
|3.94
|2.43
|
6.37
Granada had its fair share of recent moisture. While the entire, 2020 year-to-date was not available through our sources, reports indicate that for the first six months, the community received 3.25 inches of precipitation with 6.45 reported for July for a seven month total of 9.70.
Filed Under: Agriculture • City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • Environment • Featured • Water • Weather
About the Author: