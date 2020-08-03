July 2020 Brought Some Nice and Welcome Rains

| Aug 03, 2020 | Comments 0

 

 

While the first six months of 2020 have been lean as far as rainfall is concerned, July his tried to make up for the lack of moisture with a series of showers through the month that swept across southeastern Colorado.

Here are the precipitation results, in inches, for regional counties for the full years between 2016 and 2019, and the first half of the year for 2020, as well as July and the total precipitation report, year-to-date.

 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020-6 Mos July

YTD 2020

Campo 7.8 Miles ESE

 20.57 23.46 20.05 12.19 2.71 3.47 6.18
Springfield 0.5 NW 14.43 20.52 15.31 12.47 2.00 1.97

3.97

Walsh 5.4 SSW

 14.39 19.89 15.26 12.17 1.62 4.41 6.03
Las Animas 8.1 NE 16.01 18.72 12.65 8.89 3.27 2.53

5.80

Eads 0.45E

 15.97 21.27 12.42 16.51 3.49 0.69 4.18
Trinidad 1.9 NE 12.89 25.06 12.87 16.73 5.08 2.39

7.47

La Junta 1.05 N

 11.63 23.38 9.93 8.83 2.83 3.95 6.78
Holly 0.1 ENE 14.03 26.00 19.26 16.49 3.71 3.26

6.97

Lamar 2.9 S

 16.89 23.09 16.07 12.41 3.94 2.43

6.37

 

Granada had its fair share of recent moisture. While the entire, 2020 year-to-date was not available through our sources, reports indicate that for the first six months, the community received 3.25 inches of precipitation with 6.45 reported for July for a seven month total of 9.70.

Filed Under: AgricultureCity of GranadaCity of HollyCity of LamarCity of WileyCountyEnvironmentFeaturedWaterWeather

Tags:

About the Author: