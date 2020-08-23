CSP Investigates on Kiowa Highway Fatal for KS Driver
Russ Baldwin | Aug 23, 2020 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 96 approximately 5 miles east of Eads in Kiowa County Colorado. The crash occurred on August
21, 2020 at approximately 1209 PM.
A 2003 GMC 1500 pickup was traveling west on Highway 96 near mile marker 182. The driver of the GMC failed to stay in his lane of traffic while negotiating a slight curve in the roadway.
The GMC went into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided head on with a 2020 Kenworth Truck pulling an empty trailer.
The driver of the GMC was identified as Nicholas Seigle, a 30 year-old male from Wichita, Kansas.
Mr. Seigle was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced as deceased on scene of the crash. The driver of the Kenworth was identified as Damas Perrin, a
65 year-old male from Travis ,Texas. Mr. Perrin was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs where he is in serious, but stable condition.
Alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash at this time. The crash remains under investigation
