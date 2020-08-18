Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report-Week ending August 16, 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Another extremely dry week across the state last week caused crop and pasture conditions to decline, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, windy and hot weather persisted. Reports indicated rangeland grass production and regrowth greatly diminished without precipitation.
Northeastern counties received minimal moisture last week. Non-irrigated crop and pasture conditions continued to decline. County reports indicated concerns were high for failure of non-irrigated crops. Producers were not optimistic regarding irrigated crop yields. A report noted the third cutting of alfalfa continued but production was lower than expected. In east central counties, spotty precipitation was received last week, but most areas remained very dry. Native grass was notably dormant due to lack of moisture. Grass fires started by lighting were also observed. Corn silage harvest began in a few counties last week.
Southwestern counties received no moisture last week and multiple wildfires continued to burn. In the San Luis Valley, barley harvest was well underway. Limited and early potato harvest began for a few producers, but most were killing potato vines. Conditions remained very dry.
In southeastern counties, limited moisture was received and crops continued to progress. Better native pasture grass growth was noted after previous precipitation, but more is needed to sustain conditions in summer heat. County reports noted corn fields supplied by irrigation ditches running out of water are expected to be cut for silage rather than grain.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 8 percent very short, 25 percent short, 65 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 79 percent average and 21 percent light. Cattle death loss was 90 percent average and 10 percent light.
