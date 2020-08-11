Carol Dee Holland…June 8, 1938 – July 18, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 11, 2020 | Comments 0
Carol Dee Holland was born on June 8, 1938, in Denver, CO. She went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020, with loved ones by her side at her home in Kit Carson, CO.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lena (Fazzino) Spera and her beloved sisters, Phyillis Jean Halbrook and Brenda Kay Stevens.
Carol is survived by her three sons, Steve Holland and his wife Tracie of Maryville, IL, Rodger Holland and his wife Shelly of Commerce City, CO, and Randy Holland and his wife Brenda of Kit Carson, CO. Also surviving are Carol’s 11 grandchildren: Emily Oxford of Henderson, NV, Jessica (Kyle) Sowder of Castle Rock, CO, Heather (James) Grant of Troy, IL, Joshua Holland of Binghamton. NY, Shannon Landis of Castle Rock, CO, Jennifer (Michael) Caddick of Aurora, CO, Dominick (Shannon) Holland of Commerce City, CO, Jamie (Cody) Johnson of Hudson, NH, Julee (Jeremy) Louderbach of Omaha, NE, Zachary (Megan) Holland of St. Louis, MO, and Christina Eppley of Omaha, NE. She is also survived by brother-in-law Robert (Linda) Stevens of Aurora, CO, in addition to 11 great-grandchildren, many nephews, a niece, and several great-nieces and nephews.
Although Carol described being a mother as her most important role, she also held many jobs outside the home. She held positions as a school bus driver and school cook, worked in a manufacturing plant creating high explosives and for a building maintenance service company before completing her working life at the Good Humor-Breyers Company in Las Vegas, NE, manufacturing ice cream confections until her retirement. After retirement, Carol spent her time caring for her great- grandchildren that lived in the Las Vegas area. She loved to travel and went on cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, California, as well as down the west coast, through the Panama Canal, eventually ending up in New York before returning home to Las Vegas. She relocated to Kit Carson in 2015 to be closer to her family but continued travelling to visit loved ones as often as she could. Carol enjoyed quilting and crocheting and many of her creations can still be seen adorning beds and other family furnishings.
Carol’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her life’s greatest joy and the legacy of her selfless spirit will be carried on through them. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Brown Funeral Home was entrusted with Carol’s funeral arrangements.
