Birth Announcements: Arellano-/-Garcia-/-Fernandez
Russ Baldwin | Aug 03, 2020 | Comments 0
Reyna Serrano and Chris Arellano of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Elias Christopher Arellano at 10:20am at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, July 31, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Elias weighed seven pounds and eleven ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Isabella Arellano. Grandparents: Maria and Jose Serrano and Stella and Federico Figueroa.
Cecelia Bobadilla and Carlos Garcia or Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Mayleen Nahemi Garcia at 10:42pm at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Mayleen weighed six pounds and thirteen ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Madelyn Gloribel Garcia. Grandparents: Lino Garcia, Noemi Fernandez, Paulina Hernandez and Fidel Bobadilla.
Susan Fernandez and Noe Aranda of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Jesus Sebastian Aranda Fernandez at 7:34am at Prowers Medical Center with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Jesus weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Alejandro Aranda. Grandparents: Azucena and Jose Alvarez and Consolacion and Juan Aranda.
Filed Under: Births
