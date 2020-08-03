Amelina M. “Amy” Robles…June 4, 1933 – July 29, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Aug 03, 2020 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident currently of Englewood, Colorado, Amelina M. “Amy” Robles will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Soosai as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 with Rita Ybarra reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Amy will held from 3:00PM until 6:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Amy was born on June 4, 1933 at McClave, Colorado to Simon and Concepcion (Torrez) Marquez and passed away on July 29, 2020 in Englewood, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albertano Robles, her daughter, Hortensia and Martin Ramirez, granddaughter, Jessica Gallegos, grandson, Christopher Gallegos, grandson-in-law, Derrick Dyck and nine brothers and sisters.
Amy is survived by four sons, Luis (Bev) Robles of Englewood, CO, Alvin (Julie) Robles of Pueblo, CO, John (Donna) Robles of Centennial, CO and Rafeal (Melinda) Robles of La Junta, CO, five daughters, Guadalupe (Rudy) Gallegos of Wellington, CO, Angela (Jeff) Ivey of Cheyenne, WY, Cecilia Robles of Pubelo, Raquel (Robert) Ramirez of Wichita, KS and Delores (John) Doura of Elizabeth, CO. She is also survived by thirty-three grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, fifteen great-great-grandchildren, three sisters, Esperanza Jaime, Rachel Marquez and Gloria Follmer, three brothers, Pasqual Marquez, Augustine Marquez and Joe Marquez as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and close friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: