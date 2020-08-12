58 Cumulative COVID-19 Cases for Prowers County, August 12, 2020
Information received from the Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department as of Wednesday, August 12, 2020 indicates there have been a total of 58 pandemic cases in the county with four hospitalizations and zero deaths.
The Two Week Cumulative Incidence Rate is lasted as High as Prowers County has had 66.24 cases per 100,000 people, or eight total new cases in the pasts two weeks. The Two Week Average Positivity Rate is listed as Medium, or 6.50% cases over the past two weeks.
The age demographic for the cases shows seven under age 10, eight from 10-19, seven from 20-29, eight from 30-39, eleven from 40-49, nine from 50-59, two from 60-69 and three each for 70-79 and 80-plus. Approximately 60% of cases are female.
COVID WEEKLY UPDATE:
OUTBREAKS: Total Current Outbreaks: 2
Sonic, 4 cases, closed for cleaning and other planned maintenance, no customers linked. (Editor’s Note: Sonic has re-opened)
Eagles, 5 cases, closed for cleaning, members and employees linked (4 Prowers, 1 Bent)
Resolved: 1 McDonalds Lamar, 11 cases associated, no customers linked.
NEWS:
• We do not currently qualify for Protect Our Neighbors. More information can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/. We are in Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors.
• The Community Test Site is now located at Prowers Medical Center. The state backlog has been resolved. Test turnaround is now back to 2-3 days.
• CHSAA announced the athletic schedule for the year: https://chsaanow.com/2020-08-04/chsaa-announces-2020-21-athletics-and-activities-calendar/
• School starts this week! Stay in touch with your district’s website for updates. Updated guidance for outbreak management are expected on Thursday 08/13/2020
• How many people can you have at your event? The social distance calculator will tell you! https://covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home/social-distancing-calculator-for-indoorand-outdoor-events
• If you are tested STAY HOME! Isolation and quarantine guidance can be found here:
https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/about-covid-19/isolation-and-quarantine
• Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others.
• If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call your healthcare provider. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. Call 911
• Call PCPHE with any questions at 336-8721
