Prowers County Health and Environment COVID-19 Update – 40 Cumulative Total Cases

Russ Baldwin | Jul 15, 2020 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Health Department reports there are seven cases for children ten years and under; 4 cases from 10-19 years of age; 6 cases for 20-29 years; 4 cases for 30-39; 8 cases each for 40-49 and 50-59 and one case each for 60-69; 70-79 and 80 plus.
OUTBREAKS: Total Outbreaks: 1 McDonalds Lamar, 10 cases associated, no customers linked.
NEWS AND UPDATES: *As of 07/14/2020 5:00PM
• We do not currently qualify for Protect Our Neighbors. Planning and work to move toward this next step is underway so that we can apply when we are ready. More information can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/
• We are working with the fair board to make our fair as safe as we can!
• School guidance is expected in the next week. We are working with the school districts to ensure that we are prepared and plan for multiple situations.
• If you are tested STAY HOME! Isolation and quarantine guidance can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/about-covid-19/isolation-and-quarantine
• Stay home if not feeling well, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently or use 60+% alcohol-based hand sanitizer, wear a mask to contain any respiratory droplets and stay at least 6 feet from others.
• If you think you may have COVID-19 and are interested in testing, call your healthcare provider. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. Call 911
• Call PCPHE with any questions at 336-8721
