New Covid-19 Case for Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Jul 27, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers County Public Health and Environment (PCPHE) Press Release July 27, 2020 Over the weekend a second positive case of COVID-19 was resulted in an employee of Sonic in Lamar. This person had not been at work for a week.
An outbreak is defined as 2 cases in a 14- day period. The 2 cases were separated by 13 days. All directly exposed people were quarantined with the first positive and have been released to return to work. There has been no direct threat to the public identified.
Sonic continues to clean and sanitize regularly and is following current regulations. The outbreak associated with McDonald’s in Lamar was officially resolved on July 24th . Continue frequent hand washing, social distancing, staying home if you have symptoms and wear your face covering. For questions, please contact PCPHE at 336-8721
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Environment • Featured • Health • Media Release
