LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JUNE 2020 – UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.79 billion pounds in June, up 10 percent from the 4.37 billion pounds produced in June 2019.
Beef production, at 2.37 billion pounds, was 7 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.88 million head, up 2 percent from June 2019. The average live weight was up 52 pounds from the previous year, at 1,365 pounds.
Veal production totaled 5.6 million pounds, 2 percent below June a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 37,200 head, down 16 percent from June 2019. The average live weight was up 37 pounds from last year, at 260 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.40 billion pounds, up 13 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.2 million head, up 12 percent from June 2019. The average live weight was up 3 pounds from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.5 million pounds, was up 9 percent from June 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 193,400 head, 10 percent above last year. The average live weight was 129 pounds, down 1 pound from June a year ago.
January to June 2020 commercial red meat production was 26.8 billion pounds, up slightly from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down 2 percent from last year, veal was down 10 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 8 percent.
