Letter to the Editor: Prowers County Citizens:
Russ Baldwin | Jul 24, 2020 | Comments 0
Governor Polis has determined that a blanket facial coverings order is needed at this time for the State of Colorado, which includes Prowers County. This decision was based in part upon a concern regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout Colorado and a desire to avoid stretching some smaller hospitals’ ability to sufficiently respond in the event that too many cases would overwhelm the smaller healthcare providers. The State of Colorado Executive Order requiring citizens to wear facial coverings expires at midnight on August 15, 2020.
It is the goal of the Board of County Commissioners of Prowers County, Colorado to protect the health and welfare of Prowers County citizens, but to do so in a manner that tries to reduce the economic impact of the Governor’s orders on businesses in Prowers County. Prowers County is currently one of fifteen counties in Colorado that has received notice from the State that the relaxed restrictions previously allowed are being reviewed for possible restriction or sanction due an increase in COVID-19 positive numbers.
The Prowers County Commissioners and the Prowers County Health Department are committed to working together to find the right balance between protecting Prowers County businesses and protecting the vulnerable individuals within our community. We encourage all Prowers County citizens to join with us and comply with the mandatory facial covering order in effect until midnight on August 15, 2020. None of us want to see further restrictions imposed on Prowers County, and we will continue to monitor our data between now and August 15, 2020 and to take all measures possible to reduce the number of COVID-19 positive and presumed-positive cases in Prowers County.
We all want to see Prowers County return to life without COVID-19 and restrictions. Please help us to do so by adhering to the mandatory face covering order in effect until midnight on August 15, 2020. Please do it for the vulnerable people among your family, your friends and your community.
Thank you all for your support, and we will all get through this together.
PROWERS COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Wendy Buxton-Andrade, Chairman
Thomas Grasmick, Vice-Chairman
Ron Cook, Commissioner
