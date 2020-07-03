Lamar Nursing Program Waives a Requirement for Admission
Russ Baldwin | Jul 03, 2020 | Comments 0
“Now is the best time to become a nurse and an essential employee,” said program director Kathy Henderson. “Machines and robots will never be able to take the place of the care a professional nurse can provide a patient. If you like to care for people and have a desire to be able to work in many different environments, now is the time to start nursing classes at Lamar Community College.”
This decision is made in the wake of COVID-19. Waiving this requirement for admission allows continued social distancing throughout the summer.
For more information, contact Shealynn McCracken at (719) 336-1594 or shealynn.mccracken@lamarcc.edu
