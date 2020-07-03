Injury Crash in Bent County
Russ Baldwin | Jul 03, 2020 | Comments 0
On Friday, July 3, 2020 at approximately 10:07 am, the Colorado State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on Colorado 50 Highway 50, approximately 1 miles west of Las Animas.
A bicycle, ridden by 58 year old Russell Holcomb of Las Animas, was westbound on Colorado Highway 50 in the westbound lane of travel. A Chevy pickup driven by a 17 year juvenile from Rocky Ford was traveling eastbound on Colorado Highway 50. The bicycle began to lose control and crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lane. The Chevy pickup struck the bicycle and rider in the eastbound lane of travel. Holcomb was ejected from the bicycle and came to rest in the eastbound lane.
Due to sustaining serious injuries, Holcomb was transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Upon arrival to the hospital, Mr. Holcomb was flown by helicopter to Memorial Central in Colorado. All occupants in the Chevy pickup were uninjured.
Alcohol is being considered as possible factors in the crash.
The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind all drivers, to drive sober, and all occupants should always buckle up! Thank you from Colorado State Patrol, our family protecting yours since 1935.
Filed Under: Featured • Holiday • Hot Topics • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report • Public Safety
About the Author: