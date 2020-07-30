Highway 40 Fatal Near Wild Horse, CSP Investigates
Russ Baldwin | Jul 30, 2020 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 40 near milepost 437 in Cheyenne County, near the town of Wild Horse.
A 2016 Volvo Truck with Trailer was westbound on Highway 40 when it crossed the center line and went into the eastbound lane. The 2016 Volvo struck an eastbound 2020 Kenworth Truck with Trailer. After impact, both vehicles when off the north side of Highway …40 where they came to rest. The driver of the 2016 Volvo suffered life threatening injuries. The driver of the 2020 Kenworth died as a result of his injuries.
Due to the amount of debris on the roadway, Highway 40 was closed for approximately 3 hours. The names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of family members.
