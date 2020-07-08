COVID Concerns Cancels State Fair Parade
Russ Baldwin | Jul 08, 2020 | Comments 0
The Annual Colorado State Fair Parade, themed “A Walk on the Wild Side” set to take place Saturday, August 29th has been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Colorado State Fair Parade is one of the oldest parades in Colorado and is coordinated by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and its State Fair Parade Committee. In all of its years, it has not been cancelled.
“After careful consideration, it is with deep regret that we have to cancel this year’s parade,” says Steve Shirley, Chairman of the State Fair Parade Committee, “but the safety of our community comes first.”
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions:
1. Traveling and being in close quarters for bands is prohibited.
2. Social distancing would be difficult to maintain with participants on floats, especially high schools with large student representation.
3. The parade draws in around 40,000+ spectators and there are not guidelines put in place for outdoor events of this size.
The State Fair Committee was faced with a difficult decision but determined this is the best way to keep our community safe from furthering the impacts of COVID-19 and make way to resume in 2021. For questions or more information, contact Terri Kallish at 719-542-1704 or terrik@pueblochamber.net
