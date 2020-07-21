119th Annual Sand & Sage Round-Up Cowboy Boots and Buckin’ Chutes
Russ Baldwin | Jul 21, 2020 | Comments 0
The Sand & Sage Round-Up is on schedule for August 1-8, 2020. The health and safety of the community is and always will be the highest priority in producing the annual fair. In the interest of public health, the fair has regretfully canceled the following events for the safety of all: concert, open classes, carnival, racing pigs, kids’ day games, ping pong ball drop, chuckwagon BBQ, 4-H concession stand, FFA breakfast, buyer’s dinner, beer garden, round robin showmanship contest, and parade.
The Sand & Sage Round-up exists to strengthen Prowers County and bring people together. Our fair is dedicated to being part of our collective well-being and look forward to our annual fair.
The planned events and activities for the 119th Annual Sand & Sage Round-Up will be: 4-H and FFA shows and livestock sale, 4-H general projects display, Parade of Champions, PRCA rodeo, youth rodeo, ranch rodeo, gymkhana, team roping, working cow dog competition, and barrel race.
Sand & Sage Round-Up has worked closely with Prowers County Public Health, Prowers County Commissioners, and CSU Extension Office to ensure the safety and well-being of all our spectators, contestants, volunteers, and staff. Therefore, everyone please abide by the following guidelines set forth by Sand & Sage Round-Up:
1. Face coverings are encouraged by all participants and attendees. Masks will be available at entrance stations for all participants and attendees at no charge
2. There will be multiple hand washing/sanitizing stations placed throughout the fairgrounds for everyone’s convenience
3. Protect yourself and others and do social distancing-maintain 6 feet between yourself and others
4. Capacity in some areas will be limited to meet the requirements for social distancing so please be aware of the capacity
5. There will be designated entrances for spectators and participants/contestants and screening forms will be required at each designated entrance station.
Spectators entrance point is from Savage Avenue.
Participant/contestant entrance is from Highway 287. www.sandandsageroundup.com
