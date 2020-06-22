Raymundo Reyes Jara…January 6, 1944 – April 5, 2020
Raymundo Reyes Jara also known as “Ray” was born in Lamar, Colorado on January 6, 1944 to Phillip and Lucy Jara. Ray passed away in Happy Valley Oregon on Sunday April 5, 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. He was 76 years old. Ray is survived by his daughter, Tina Knoop, her husband Jeff Knoop and his grandchildren Crystal Mortenson and Alicia Maestas. His son Tom Jara, his wife Trevala, and his grandchildren Chelsea Jo, Cheyann Rae and Savanna Dawn, 3 step grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Chris Jara of Ja Junta, Colorado, sisters Pat Camacho, Rosie Gehling of Colorado Springs, Mary Stone of Aurora Colorado, Joann Woods of Fort Worth, Texas and Kathy Digsby of Mead, Colorado.
Ray was a high school graduate of Lamar High School in Lamar, Colorado. He was active in wrestling, attended Boys State and joined the Civil Air Patrol. He also served as an altar boy at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church. He attended the University of Northern Colorado where he studied business management. He worked for Ampex in Colorado Springs, Colorado for 12 years, Schlage in Colorado Springs and the Donnelly Corporation in Washington.
Ray moved to Vancouver Washington where he established his home and life in 1985. He joined the Vancouver Elks Club 823. Through the Elks Club he volunteered to help in many different ways. He served as secretary within the club and received a life Achievement Award from the Vancouver Elks Lodge 823 for all his volunteer work. Ray made many wonderful friends through the Elks Lodge. Club members commented on Ray’s patience, friendliness and kindness which made it a joy to work with him.
Ray will hopefully be laid to rest at his favorite spot in Depoe Bay, Oregon in mid July.
