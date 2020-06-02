Linda Hale…May 2, 1945 – May 31, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jun 02, 2020 | Comments 0
Graveside services for Lamar, Colorado resident, Linda Hale will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd officiating. Visitation for Linda will be held prior to the service from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar.
Linda L. (Piatt) Hale passed away on May 31, 2020 at West Lake Community Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado at the age of 75. She was born on May 2, 1945 in Lamar, Colorado to Phil and Winnie Piatt.
She is survived by her sons, Brad (Jamie) McCaslin of Eagle Nest, New Mexico, Robby McCaslin (Mallory Egan) of Denver, Colorado, Sean (Gina) Hale of Ft. Worth, Texas, Christopher (Lori) Hale of Salida, Colorado; numerous grandchildren, six great grandchildren; nephew, Craig Newman; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hershel Lynn Hale; and sister, Glenda Newman.
