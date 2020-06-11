Jimmie L. Colvin…September 15, 1937 – June 10, 2020
A celebration of life funeral service for longtime Wiley resident, Jimmie L. Colvin, will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Wiley United Methodist Church with Reverend Kristina Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the Wiley Cemetery.
Visitation for Jimmie will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday June 15, 2020 at the Peacock Funeral Home in Lamar.
Jimmie was born on September 15, 1937 in Wiley, CO to James Clarence Colvin and Helen Faye Downing-Colvin and departed this life on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at his home in Wiley at the age of 82.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents and by one grandson – Clay May.
Jimmie is survived by his wife – Billie Colvin of Wiley; children – Zoe Colvin of Wiley; Jo (Tim) May of Lamar; Tammie (Kent) Chamberlain of Wiley; Greg (Lynette) Colvin of Wiley; and Cindy (Lane) Malone of Bristol; by 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and by one sister – Ruby Jean Gibbs of Kit Carson, CO as well as by numerous other relatives and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Wiley United Methodist Church or to the Wiley FFA either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
