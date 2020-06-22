Henry “Hank” Leroy Neiberger …March 11, 1946 – June 11, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Wiley resident, Henry Leroy Neiberger, affectionately known as Hank will be held at a later date.
Hank was born on March 11, 1946 at Denver, Colorado to Henry and Lee Etta (Wood) Neiberger, Jr. and passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home in Wiley at the age of 74.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother David Lee Neiberger.
Hank is survived by his siblings, Carol Cook and James Carl Neiberger both of Brighton, CO; son, Tracy Neiberger of Lexington, OK; step-son, Phillip (Sabrina) Gage of Hays, KS and two grandchildren, Jackson and Ethan Gage. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeast Colorado Antique Vehicle Club either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
