CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION – WEEK ENDING JUNE 21, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jun 23, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: The benefits of received precipitation were erased by hot and windy weather last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Winter wheat maturity advanced quickly and limited harvest began in the southeastern district. In northeastern counties, mostly dry conditions continued. Less wind is needed to help soils retain moisture. Concerns were noted for winter wheat yields as harvest approaches in coming weeks.
East central counties received isolated precipitation, but high winds continued to deplete soil moisture supplies. Producers remained very concerned regarding deteriorating crop and pasture conditions.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report showed extreme drought conditions extending into more east central counties. Southwestern counties remained dry and no moisture was received.
A significant wildfire was burning in Montezuma and La Plata counties.
In the San Luis Valley, the first cutting of alfalfa progressed quickly and potato emergence was virtually complete. No precipitation was received last week and conditions remained dry.
In southeastern counties, wheat harvest began in some areas but low test weights were discouraging.
Condition of crops and pasture continued to deteriorate due to dry and windy weather. Stored feed supplies were rated 7 percent very short, 18 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 4 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 68 percent average and 32 percent light. Cattle death loss was 87 percent average and 13 percent light.
