Colorado students named to spring 2020 Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University
Russ Baldwin | Jun 11, 2020 | Comments 0
HAYS, Kan. – Local and area students from Colorado are among the1,802 named by deans at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., to the Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-ca…mpus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Students are listed alphabetically by city and ZIP with their classifications and, for those who have declared them, majors. This list does not include students who requested privacy.
Students without classifications are students seeking a second degree or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.
Fort Hays State, one of six state universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, serves about 15,000 students, 4,500 on its campus in Hays, about 7,000 through the FHSU Virtual College and the remainder through its international partners.
Southeast Colorado graduates include:
Cheyenne Wells (80810): Beau Braxton Roth is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders. Rhiley Ann Unruh is a junior majoring in criminal justice.
Eads (81036): Hailey Jordan Ray is majoring in elementary education. Mindi K. Uhland is a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
Lamar (81052): Jordan Parker is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
Las Animas (81054): Brooke Lynn Bronniman is a junior majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
