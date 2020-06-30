Colorado Crop Progress & Condition Report, Ending June 28, 2020
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Received moisture was mostly confined to eastern districts last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Statewide, winter wheat harvested was 15 percent complete, compared to 1 percent last year and 5 percent on average. In northeastern counties, dry and hot conditions remained a concern for non-irrigated crop producers and livestock producers. Pasture conditions continued to deteriorate without significant moisture. Isolated rain and severe weather was noted last week in areas. A few reports of hail damage to corn were received.
Winter wheat was notably maturing quickly and harvest began in limited fashion. Concerns for lower yields in areas were noted. Portions of east central counties received much needed precipitation with locally heavy rainfall, with over 1 inch reported in areas late last week. However, severe and extreme drought conditions persisted. Lightning-induced fires were also reported. Winter wheat harvest began in the district where conditions allowed. County reports noted yields thus far were varied and depended upon moisture received during the season and conditions in areas most heavily affected by drought. A county report noted very hot temperatures restricted crop development in areas.
Southwestern counties remained dry and detrimental drought conditions persisted. According to the CoAgMET station network, localities in southwestern counties have experienced up to 88 days since receiving 0.25 inches of rain, as of June 28. In the San Luis Valley, conditions remained very dry and warmer than normal.
County reports noted the first cutting of alfalfa progressed quickly last week and quality was very good. Insect presence was noted but thus far no crop damage occurred.
Barley and potatoes were notably doing well. Summer pasture and range were in mostly fair condition and so far supporting livestock moved to summer grazing. More moisture is needed to maintain stock throughout the entire summer.
In southeastern counties, winter wheat harvest picked up last week. Although isolated moisture was received, the district remained in extreme drought. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 16 percent short, 80 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus.
Sheep death loss was 65 percent average and 35 percent light. Cattle death loss was 81 percent average and 19 percent light.
