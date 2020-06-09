City Sales Tax Revenue Continues Gain
Russ Baldwin | Jun 09, 2020 | Comments 0
Despite the pandemic-enforced curtailment of some retail business practices in Lamar, the city sales tax report shows continued gain for April, 2020 revenues collected this past May.
City Sales Tax collections are up 11.08% for a $28,527.11 gain over 2019 with posted revenues of $257,510.06 compared to 2020 at $286,037.17. Use Tax collections were off 34.17% for that period, indicating a drop of $12,117.75. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.18% for a gain of $15,238.17. Revenues for 2019 were at $294,336.46 compared to 2020 at $309,574.63.
Year-to-date collections also showed a gain in sales tax revenues with the City Sales Tax posting a 7.96% gain for an increase of $112,201.41. 2019 revenues were at $1,410,118.77 compared to 2020 at $1,522,320.18. Use Tax collections were up 7.7% for an increase of $9,706.44 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 6.26%. Revenues gained $97,139.08. 2019 collections were at $1,552,307.40 while 2020 total collections, YTD were $1,649,446.48.
Most of the tax revenues of the 12 retail sales categories remained static from 2019 while grocery stores posted a gain as did the category of Other Retail/All Other.
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|62,332
|61,173
|
62,090
|
Building Materials
|87,400
|50,374
|54,603
|Apparel-Department Stores
|470,406
|494,231
|
525,572
|
C Stores & Gas Sales
|89,495
|74,596
|73,428
|All Business-Electricity
|138,603
|86,225
|
85,445
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|9,225
|9,801
|8,783
|Grocery Stores
|110,654
|108,873
|
128,265
|
Hotels-Motels
|54,682
|51,258
|52,815
|Liquor Sales
|43,986
|40,468
|
44,305
|
Manufacturing
|4,517
|9,390
|11,276
|Other Retail-All Other
|1,564,644
|1,536,274
|
1,548,363
|
Restaurants
|139,382
|148,573
|
148,222
