City Sales Tax Revenue Continues Gain

Despite the pandemic-enforced curtailment of some retail business practices in Lamar, the city sales tax report shows continued gain for April, 2020 revenues collected this past May.

City Sales Tax collections are up 11.08% for a $28,527.11 gain over 2019 with posted revenues of $257,510.06 compared to 2020 at $286,037.17. Use Tax collections were off 34.17% for that period, indicating a drop of $12,117.75. Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 5.18% for a gain of $15,238.17. Revenues for 2019 were at $294,336.46 compared to 2020 at $309,574.63.

Year-to-date collections also showed a gain in sales tax revenues with the City Sales Tax posting a 7.96% gain for an increase of $112,201.41. 2019 revenues were at $1,410,118.77 compared to 2020 at $1,522,320.18. Use Tax collections were up 7.7% for an increase of $9,706.44 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 6.26%. Revenues gained $97,139.08. 2019 collections were at $1,552,307.40 while 2020 total collections, YTD were $1,649,446.48.

Most of the tax revenues of the 12 retail sales categories remained static from 2019 while grocery stores posted a gain as did the category of Other Retail/All Other.

 

 2018 2019 2020
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 62,332 61,173

62,090

Building Materials

 87,400 50,374 54,603
Apparel-Department Stores 470,406 494,231

525,572

C Stores & Gas Sales

 89,495 74,596 73,428
All Business-Electricity 138,603 86,225

85,445

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 9,225 9,801 8,783
Grocery Stores 110,654 108,873

128,265

Hotels-Motels

 54,682 51,258 52,815
Liquor Sales 43,986 40,468

44,305

Manufacturing

 4,517 9,390 11,276
Other Retail-All Other 1,564,644 1,536,274

1,548,363

Restaurants

 139,382 148,573

148,222

