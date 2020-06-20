CATTLE ON FEED REPORT
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1,010,000 head as of June 1, 2020. This latest inventory is 6 percent above last month’s inventory but 5 percent below the June 1, 2019 inventory. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 140,000 head of fed cattle during May 2020, 17 percent above last month but 7 percent below the May 2019 marketings. An estimated 210,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during May 2020, 83 percent above a month ago and 31 percent above the May 2019 placements. Of the number placed in May, 17 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 14 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 24 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 26 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds and 19 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for May 2020 is estimated at 10,000 head, up 5,000 head from last month, but no change from last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on June 1, 2020. The inventory was slightly below June 1, 2019. This is the second highest June 1 inventory since the series began in 1996. Placements in feedlots during May totaled 2.04 million head, 1 percent below 2019. Net placements were 1.97 million head. During May, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 375,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 305,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 485,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 532,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 235,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 105,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during May totaled 1.50 million head, 28 percent below 2019. Marketings were the lowest for May since the series began in 1996. Other disappearance totaled 66,000 head during May, 8 percent below 2019.
For a full copy of the June 2020 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov
