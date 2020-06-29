Birth Announcements: Rodriguez-/-Beaman-/- Salis
Josseline Rodriguez and Jesus Melendez of Granada, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Dalary Paola Melendez Rodriguez at 8:21am at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, June 22, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Dalary weighed six pounds and six ounces and was 18 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Daleyza Melendez and Jesus Melendez. Grandparents: Ana Melendez and Jesus Melendez and Maria Cacique.
Dristina Velarde and Chris Beaman of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Sterling Lucifer Velarde at 11pm at Prowers Medica Center on Monday, June 22, 2020. Sterling weighed seven pounds and four ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Scarlett Velarde, Violett Velarde and Damien Velarde. Grandparents: Teresa Gaebel and Bob Gaebel and Luis and Rosa Velarde.
Santana Martinez and Tyler Salis of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Cameron Joseph Salis at 4:32am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Cameron weighed eight pounds and nine ounces and was 211/2 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Denise Martinez and Anita Salis Hibbs.
