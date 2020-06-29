Arthur C. “Bud” Alexander…February 9, 1936 – June 28, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jun 29, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life funeral service for longtime Lamar resident, Arthur C. Alexander, affectionately known to many as “Bud”, will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker and Harold Bohl co-officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Bud will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Bud was born on February 9, 1936 in Lamar, CO to Mortie C. Alexander and Dollie M. Phillips-Alexander and departed this life on Sunday June 28, 2020 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 84.
Bud had many hobbies all of which he shared and passed down to his children. He loved fishing in the mountains by Creed, CO; taking the family camping most summers for fishing, hiking and cooking over the campfire. Many years of camping was shared with his sister Juliene and husband Paul. Later the men of the family shared an annual “guys” fishing trip each year on Labor Day. In earlier years, Bud & his sons Curtis and Kenny enjoyed hunting duck, quail, and geese with his trusty lab Smoke at his side. He and Donna took the family on other cross-country trips but enjoyed trips to California every several years to spend time with his sister Dorothy and family. In addition to hunting and fishing, Bud coached the boys in baseball for many years and even jumped in on girls’ softball when Jayme played. Many of his players still remember him fondly for his coaching years and his influence on them.
Bud spent most of his childhood in Alamosa and Lamar. He met the love of his life, Donna Karen McKim, while working at Marx Masters Bakery together. They were united in marriage on March 12, 1955. To this union they were graced with 5 children, Curtis, Jackie, Kenny and Sandra all 2 years apart. Then their surprise package came in Jayme, 16 years later. As Curtis describes it ” we thought she was a cyst but turned out to be a sister. ” They spent most of their married life raising their children in Lamar.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his sister – Juliene Freed, as well as his son Kenny earlier this year.
He is survived by his wife Donna Alexander of the family home in Lamar, his sister Dorothy McKim of Fullerton, California; his children – Curtis (Diane) Alexander of Greeley, Jackie (Terry) Warman, Sandra (Randy) Sniff, Jayme (Dennis Hiner) Alexander all of Lamar. Eleven grandchildren – Joshua and Courtney Warman; Derek, Justin ( Laurie), and Jason Alexander; Kyle (Shalee) Sniff, Chad (Brooke) Sniff, Tausha (Cody) Naumann, Sayde (Alexander) Aldridge, Aiden and Emiley Hiner; three great grandchildren – Lily Warman, and Brendon and Jolee Sniff as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Visitation and funeral services for Arthur C. “Bud” Alexander are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: