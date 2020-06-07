7 Killed in Crash near Kit Carson Colorado
Russ Baldwin | Jun 27, 2020
CHEYENNE COUNTY – On June 26th, 2020 at 4:34 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on Highway 40 near mile post 437. This location is between Kit Carson and Hugo on Highway 40.
A white Ford F-150 pickup towing a boat was westbound on Highway 40. The pickup passed a semi that was traveling in the same direction. The pickup was in a passing zone and was traveling in the eastbound lanes at the time of the crash. A green Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling eastbound on Highway 40.
The Ford did not move back to the westbound lanes and collided head-on with the Chevrolet. Shortly after the crash, the Ford became engulfed in flames. There are four deceased occupants in the Ford but no identification is being provided at this time.
There were a total of four occupants in the Chevrolet pickup. One occupant was transported via ground ambulance but died enroute to the hospital. A second occupant was flown to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The final two occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
The road was closed and remained closed for approximately 3-4 hours. The scene is still under investigation and no other details are available at this time. An update of information will be provided as it becomes available.
CSP Master Trooper
Gary Cutler
