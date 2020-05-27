Prowers County Public Health COVID Weekly Update-Variance Request Approved
Russ Baldwin | May 27, 2020 | Comments 0
Statistics received from the Prowers County Public health and Environment office show that as of Wednesday, May 27, 2020, there have been a total of 13 cases of coronavirus in Prowers County, two requiring hospitalization. There have been no deaths from the virus in Prowers County.
Additional information shows that of the 13 cases, four are under the age of ten, one each has been found in the 10-19 age range and another in the 20-29 age demographic. Two are in the age range of 40-49 with another two from 50-59. One each has also been shown in the 60-65 age bracket, 70-79 and one at 80 plus.
Approximately 65-70% of the county cases are female.
The County Health department reported that the county’s variance has been approved, relaxing some social restrictions that have been in effect. As well, restaurants are now open for inhouse dining with restrictions and summer camp and campground guidance is now available.
A new public health order with guidance will be issued from the department on Thursday and the variance will take effect on Friday, May 29th.
